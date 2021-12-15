WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region at 38 degrees

-
ALSO READ
Arctic continues to decline from global warming at alarming rate: Study
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature settles at 39.8 degree celsius in Delhi: IMD
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Delhi registers minimum temp of 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above average
-
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has verified a new record high of 38 degrees Celsius within the Arctic, one of the fastest warming regions in the world that is heating more than twice the global average.
The temperature was measured on Tuesday at a meteorological observing station in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, about 115 km north of the Arctic Circle, on June 20, 2020, during an exceptional and prolonged Siberian heatwave, Xinhua news agency reported.
It's "one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," according to WMO Secretary General, Petteri Taalas.
WMO's data suggests that average temperatures over Arctic Siberia reached as high as 10 degrees Celsius above normal for much of summer of 2020, fueling devastating fires, driving massive sea ice loss and playing a major role in 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record.
An in-depth analysis of available data has shown no known temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius or above before at any Arctic locations. The UN agency said the extremes are "snapshots" of our current climate, and that it's likely greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future.
In addition to the new record high of Arctic temperature, WMO is currently verifying other extreme temperatures around the world, including the 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in both 2020 and 2021 in the world's hottest place, Death Valley in California, and a new European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius in the Italian island of Sicily this summer.
"The WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has never had so many ongoing simultaneous investigations," said Taalas.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU