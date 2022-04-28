Centre to set up renewable energy power plant in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

-
ALSO READ
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 12 active cases reported
24 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,848
41 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,889
-
With an aim to provide stable and clean power supply to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Home Affairs will set up a renewable energy-based power supply project with Japanese aid.
On March 31, the government had signed a grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide a loan of $133 million.
This project is being executed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' administration and expected to be completed by February 2024.
Once completed, this will help the administration to reduce the carbon footprint in the islands by replacing diesel-based power generation with clean renewable energy, according to government officials.
The proposed renewable energy based power supply will provide power supply in the most sensitive South Andaman region in particular by utilising power generated from renewable energy sources through equipment and facilities such as storage battery system and grid interconnection system.
As per government data, the total population of union territory in 2021 was 400,647, which is dependent on diesel generation in the individual islands.
The power generation is through 53 power plants in 19 inhabited Islands, out of which 12 power houses are in North and Middle Andaman.
The officials also said that the South Andaman is more eco-sensitive that houses the indigenous Jarawa tribes.
Many parts of South Andaman are protected areas, therefore, the option of renewable energy is the best option, they added.
This project will also cater the clean power supply to the defence forces deployed to keep an eye on the Indian and the Pacific Oceans.
--IANS
ams/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU