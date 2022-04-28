Centre to set up renewable energy power plant in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

With an aim to provide stable and clean power supply to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Home Affairs will set up a renewable energy-based power supply project with Japanese aid.

On March 31, the government had signed a grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide a loan of $133 million.

This project is being executed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' administration and expected to be completed by February 2024.

Once completed, this will help the administration to reduce the carbon footprint in the islands by replacing diesel-based power generation with clean renewable energy, according to government officials.

The proposed renewable energy based power supply will provide power supply in the most sensitive South Andaman region in particular by utilising power generated from renewable energy sources through equipment and facilities such as storage battery system and grid interconnection system.

As per government data, the total population of union territory in 2021 was 400,647, which is dependent on diesel generation in the individual islands.

The power generation is through 53 power plants in 19 inhabited Islands, out of which 12 power houses are in North and Middle Andaman.

The officials also said that the South Andaman is more eco-sensitive that houses the indigenous Jarawa tribes.

Many parts of South Andaman are protected areas, therefore, the option of renewable energy is the best option, they added.

This project will also cater the clean power supply to the defence forces deployed to keep an eye on the Indian and the Pacific Oceans.

