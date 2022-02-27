Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 12 active cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
24 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,848
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands
41 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar to 7,889
Covid-19 tally of Andamans rises to 8,397 with 108 fresh infections
-
Twelve COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said.
The Union territory's coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,016 as no fresh infection was registered, it said.
Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,875, the bulletin said, adding that the toll remained unchanged at 129.
The administration has thus far tested over 6.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU