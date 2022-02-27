Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 12 active cases reported

Twelve COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory's tally remained unchanged at 10,016 as no fresh infection was registered, it said.

Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,875, the bulletin said, adding that the toll remained unchanged at 129.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.

