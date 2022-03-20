Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 12 active cases reported
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea will intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.
"Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area intensified into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea at 5:30 AM today. To intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 24 hours," IMD informed in a tweet.
Further, the national weather forecasting agency has issued rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and said that light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands today.
For tomorrow, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.
Sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough over the Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal today, the IMD informed.
An advisory has been issued to the fishermen and they have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during March 20-21, and into the Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 20-22.
Earlier on Saturday, with the year's first cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration issued an advisory for fishermen appealing to them not to venture into the sea during the period of the cyclone from March 19-22.
In view of the forecast, the Islands Administration has activated emergency control rooms. Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain on Friday reviewed the Union Territory-level preparations to face Cyclone Asani. All officers were directed to take every effort to ensure the safety of all citizens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU