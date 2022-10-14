JUST IN
Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to 'Z+' category on all India basis

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing Sarma 'Z' category security, will now facilitate him with 'Z+' category security

Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI  General News 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Photo: Twitter

 

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing Sarma 'Z' category security, will now facilitate him with 'Z+' category security.

Sources said that the move comes after the security arrangement for Sarma was reviewed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in North-Eastern region to 'Z+' category CRPF security cover on all India basis.

The MHA has requested the CRPF to provide 'Z+' category security cover to Sarma on all India basis, said the sources.

As per the 'Z+' category security protocol, over 50 commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country.

Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF in 2017. Under earlier security arrangements, the 'Z' category security was being provided to Sarma within the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 13:27 IST

