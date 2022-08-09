Chennai refinery's crude runs cut by 25% as residents complain of odour

India's Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the state board.

Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.

The state board had issued the order on Aug. 6.

A company source said the board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

