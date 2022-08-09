Chennai refinery's crude runs cut by 25% as residents complain of odour

-
ALSO READ
Manali Petrochemicals reports consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 110.09 crore
Manali-Leh highway partially reopened for traffic after more than 5 months
ONGC sells Russia's Sokol oil to Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum: Rpt
Rosneft begins production drill at Vostok Oil project's Payakhskoye field
Tamil Nadu cyber security on high alert as phishing attacks rise
-
India's Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the Tamil Nadu state pollution control board.
Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.
The state pollution control board had issued the order on Aug. 6.
A company source said the pollution control board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 14:01 IST