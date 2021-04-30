Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM seeking on-site registration for vaccination

-
ALSO READ
Congress, allies will win over 100 seats in Assam polls: Bhupesh Baghel
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP is confused, Assam is going to slip out of their hands: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president
Love jihad law is for conspiracies behind inter-religion marriages: WB BJP
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that socially and economically weaker sections of the society should be given top priority in vaccination for Covid-19 and on-site registration facility should also be provided for all.
The Chief Minister in his letter said that there is a possibility that socially and economically weaker sections of the society may get deprived of vaccination if only online registrations are allowed, therefore, on-site registration should be allowed for the 18-44 years age group in the same way it was allowed for 45-year age group.
In his letter dated April 28, Baghel apprised Modi that the population of 18-44 years age group is estimated to be around 1.30 crore in the state who will be administered 2.60 crore vaccines.
He told the PM that the state government has decided to provide free of cost vaccine to people above 18 years of age. "We have ordered 25 lakh doses of each Covishield and Covaxin," he added.
Highlighting that large number of registrations in a situation when vaccines are not available in that proportion will create congestion in the management of the session sites made for vaccination, Baghel urged that the order of priority in this age group should be set by the Centre and priority should be given to socially and economically weaker sections.
Baghel also mentioned in his letter that around 72 per cent of people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated in the state.
--IANS
miz/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU