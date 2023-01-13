Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

A gunfight took place between and security forces on the outskirts of city, said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the and the forces, they added.

"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest," Superintendent of (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.

Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

"We are verifying it," he said.

