Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

-
ALSO READ
Saibaba's acquittal proves urban naxal tag by PM's brigade bogus: Congress
650 Maoist supporters surrender in Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border: Official
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Fri in Maoist link case
Chhattisgarh: US-made weapon recovered from Naxalites killed in Bijapur
Top Naxalite Usha Rani alias Bhanu Didi surrenders before Telangana police
-
A gunfight took place between Naxals and security forces on the outskirts of Ranchi city, police said.
Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.
Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.
"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.
A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.
Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.
"We are verifying it," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU