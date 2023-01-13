JUST IN
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
Indian tourists continue to take lead as China fights Covid-19 surge
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kites for safety of birds, humans
Ensure regular monitoring of Ganga water quality during Magh Mela: HC
Delhi gets temporary respite from cold, min temp at 12 degree C, AQI at 341
Choksi bribed Antigua officials to avoid extradition, finds investigation
RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21
Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative, aim to reduce accidents by 50%
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were in a forest in the Budmu police station area, a search operation was started around 3.30 pm

Topics
Naxals attack | Urban naxals | Naxals

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Gunfight btw security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi, says police
Gunfight btw security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi, says police

A gunfight took place between Naxals and security forces on the outskirts of Ranchi city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.

Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

"We are verifying it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Naxals attack

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU