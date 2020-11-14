565 new Covid-19 cases take J&K's tally 102,159, death toll at 1,580

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir report 532 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Jammu and Kashmir reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 824 fresh cases
J&K's Covid-19 tally surpasses 45K with record 1,355 new cases in one day
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,580 on Saturday with six more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, while 565 new cases pushed the infection tally 1,02,159, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 259 were from Jammu division and 306 from Kashmir valley, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 152 cases, followed by 91 in Jammu.
There are 5,728 active cases, while 94,851 people have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, all from the Kashmir valley.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU