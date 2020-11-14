JUST IN
565 new Covid-19 cases take J&K's tally 102,159, death toll at 1,580

The Covid-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,580 on Saturday with six more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, while 565 new cases pushed the infection tally 1,02,159, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,580 on Saturday with six more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, while 565 new cases pushed the infection tally 1,02,159, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 259 were from Jammu division and 306 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 152 cases, followed by 91 in Jammu.

There are 5,728 active cases, while 94,851 people have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, all from the Kashmir valley.

First Published: Sat, November 14 2020. 22:21 IST

