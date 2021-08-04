Chhattisgarh records 135 new coronavirus cases today, one death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,02,735 on Wednesday with the addition of 135 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,531 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,87,298 after 50 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 59 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,906, he said.

Raipur district reported 9 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,751, including 3,138 deaths. Kanker recorded 20 new cases, Surajpur 15 and Janjgir-Champa 14, among other districts, he said.

With 42,546 samples examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,15,24,081, the official said.

Over 1.24 crore shots of vaccines against the virus have been administered to people in all categories in the state during the day with over one crore getting the first jab and 24 lakh others getting the second dose, officials said.

