Chhattisgarh records 135 new coronavirus cases today, one death

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
NGT asks Chhattisgarh to construct road for transporting coal from mines
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,02,735 on Wednesday with the addition of 135 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,531 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, an official said.
The number of recoveries reached 9,87,298 after 50 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 59 others completed their home isolation during the day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,906, he said.
Raipur district reported 9 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,751, including 3,138 deaths. Kanker recorded 20 new cases, Surajpur 15 and Janjgir-Champa 14, among other districts, he said.
With 42,546 samples examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,15,24,081, the official said.
Over 1.24 crore shots of vaccines against the virus have been administered to people in all categories in the state during the day with over one crore getting the first jab and 24 lakh others getting the second dose, officials said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,02,735, new cases 135, death toll 13,531, recoveries 9,87,298, active cases 1,906, total number of tests 1,15,24,081.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU