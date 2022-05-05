JUST IN
Chhattisgarh records 6 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,294, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent, he said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose at 11,38,215 after two people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 45 active cases, he said. "Of the new cases, Bilaspur alone recorded four. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 25 districts," the official said. With 4,059 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,53,632, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,294, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,215, active cases 45, today tests 4,059, total tests 1,76,53,632.

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 07:38 IST

