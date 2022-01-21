Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 9,154 new cases, 35 fresh fatalities

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,49,074 on Friday as 9,154 people tested positive for the infection, 1,805 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 20,265 as 35 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.
The number of active cases dipped by 9,993 to 1,34,816, the bulletin said.
A total of 19,112 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,93,993, it said, adding that the discharge rate improved to 92.04 per cent.
The state has thus far tested over 2.26 crore samples for COVID-19, including 72,738 in the last 24 hours, it added.
