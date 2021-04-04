Rescue teams searching for 21 missing security personnel: Chhattisgarh CM

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the seven jawans injured in the Bijapur Naxal encounter on Saturday were now out of danger and rescue teams were searching for the 21 missing security personnel.
"Seven injured security personnel who were shifted to Raipur are out of danger. 21 personnel are missing and rescue teams are searching for them," Baghel told ANI.
"I received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has sent Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General to the state. I'll return to Chhattisgarh in the evening," the Chief Minister added.
Shah assured Baghel that the Central government and the state government will together win this battle and the Centre will provide whatever help the state needs, a statement said.
Baghel also added that the Naxalites are fighting their last battle for existence as health, education, and other facilities are becoming accessible even to the remote villages and people are being disillusioned by the Naxalite ideology.
"Due to this, Naxalites are trying to make their presence known by carrying out such attacks. The state government is not afraid and is determined to take its development work to every village," the Congress leader added.
Five security personnel were killed and around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.
Around 21 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, out of which seven are from CRPF.
