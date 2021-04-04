Naxal attack: HM Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, directs CRPF DG to visit

Union Home Minister on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister and took stock of the situation following the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in the state, officials said.

Shah also directed Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh to visit to asses the situation.

At least five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday in the encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in

A home ministry official said Shah spoke to the Chhattisgarh chief minister and took stock of the situation arising after the encounter,



Baghel, while briefing Shah about the encounter, said the Naxals have indulged in such acts of violence just to show their presence as people are gettingdisillusioned with the Maoists ideology and that the extremists will be defeated.

A Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said the chief minister told the home minister that the morale of the security forces is high and they will win against the Naxals in this fight.

Shah too said that the battle against the Naxals will definitely be won as it will be fought together by the central and state governments, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister told the home minister that people aredisillusioned with the Maoist ideology due to the development works being carried out by the state government with regards to health, education and other areas even in far off places.

As a result, the Naxals are indulging in such violent acts to show their presence, he said.

Baghel said the state government is not scared of such acts of violence and has resolved to carry forward its development works in every village of the state.

Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting the extremists will never be forgotten.

The home minister also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon," he said.

