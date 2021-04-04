Coal smuggling scam: ED arrests Bankura Inspector in-charge Ashok Mishra

-
ALSO READ
Saradha scam ghost back as CBI moves SC to quiz former top cop
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in West Bengal's Bankura
WB Assembly polls: Three injured in blast at TMC office in Bankura
ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh in money laundering case
Coal scam: CBI seeks life imprisonment for ex-minister Dilip Ray
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday arrested Ashok Mishra, Inspector in-charge of Bankura in West Bengal, in connection with the coal smuggling scam.
According to the sources his name was first taken by Vikas Mishra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra's brother, who was arrested last month from Delhi by the ED in connection with the scam.
Ashok came under interrogation for being involved with Vinay and allegedly facilitating him in the smuggling, the sources informed.
Earlier on March 22, a Delhi court sent Vikas Mishra, to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the coal mining scam till April 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU