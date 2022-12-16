JUST IN
Year in review: From Lata to Queen Elizabeth, icons the world lost in 2022
Personal liberty is precious, inalienable right, no case is small: SC
FSSAI's proposed food label system lacks clear messaging: Experts
Don't underestimate Cong, it is only party which can bring down BJP: Rahul
After two weeks of attack, AIIMS data retrieved, services restored: Govt
Sukesh reiterates giving Rs 60 cr to Jain before LG-appointed panel: Report
PILs increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, says SC
Those not linking Aadhaar with election card will stay in voters' list: Gov
Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi govt can't resile from ex-gratia announcement for Covid-19 death: HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China has been trying to gain access to Arunachal peak since October

China has been repeatedly trying to take control of a 17,000-feet high peak in Arunachal Pradesh

Topics
China | Arunachal Pradesh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

China has been repeatedly trying to take control of a 17,000-feet high peak in Arunachal Pradesh. The latest clash between the Indian army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on December 9 at this peak.

But there have been face-offs in the area in the past too, a major one being in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang.

The Chinese attempt to get access to the top of the 17,000-feet high peak was thwarted. The area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

This time, it happened along the section of the LAC at Yangtse, north-east of Tawang in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh. A source informed that there have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers and six of the injured have been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati, but there are no reports of any serious injury or death.

Sources in the Indian army said that India has firm control of the peak, which provides a commanding view of both sides of the border, the source added.

Now the Indian Air Force is keeping an eye in the area through air surveillance.

Meanwhile the IAF on Thursday received the last of the 36 Rafale jets. The 36th Rafale landed in India from France. The Indian Air Force said: "The pack is complete. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick en route sip from a UAE Air Force tanker."

A squadron of Rafales will monitor the western border and the northern border with Pakistan. Another squadron will monitor the eastern border area of India.

--IANS

gcb/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.