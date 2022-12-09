Chirag Paswan raises issue of 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar in LS

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader on Friday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of alleged rise in crimes, especially against Dalits, in and said Parliament can't be mum when the state government is maintaining "silence".

The Jamui MP noted that a woman and her five-year-old daughter were burnt alive in Arwal after their house was set ablaze by people accused by the mother of trying to sexually assault her.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Paswan said the culprits were angry with her, a member of the Paswan community, for complaining to police and alleged that the local administration was hand in glove with them. He said a Paswan woman was gang-raped and killed in Begusarai as he hit out at the state government for its "silence".

While acknowledging that law and order is a state subject, he said the Centre should act on its own and order a CBI probe as the people of are angry at the JD(U)-RJD-Congress government's alleged lack of action.

The Lok Sabha member has long been a trenchant critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government.

