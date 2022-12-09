Chirag Paswan raises issue of 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar in LS

-
ALSO READ
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
Nitish Kumar will not be able to complete his 5-year term: Chirag Paswan
BJP, JD(U) in search of their own Shinde to pull each other down: Chirag
Delhi govt launches 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
Former president Kovind moves to post-retirement home at 12 Janpath
-
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of alleged rise in crimes, especially against Dalits, in Bihar and said Parliament can't be mum when the state government is maintaining "silence".
The Jamui MP noted that a woman and her five-year-old daughter were burnt alive in Arwal after their house was set ablaze by people accused by the mother of trying to sexually assault her.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Paswan said the culprits were angry with her, a member of the Paswan community, for complaining to police and alleged that the local administration was hand in glove with them. He said a Paswan woman was gang-raped and killed in Begusarai as he hit out at the state government for its "silence".
While acknowledging that law and order is a state subject, he said the Centre should act on its own and order a CBI probe as the people of Bihar are angry at the JD(U)-RJD-Congress government's alleged lack of action.
The Lok Sabha member has long been a trenchant critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU