Citizenship protest: With new CCTV footage, Jamia video war gets murkier

On Thursday, once again a number of CCTV camera footage of the emerged giving a fresh twist to the narrative of Jamia violence case, which showed the alleged rioters hurling stones at from inside the university campus.

The video war is centred over what happened at the university on December 15, when students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Both sides -- the police and students -- have pointed fingers at each other for provoking the violence that spilled over other parts of the country.

The source of the videos and their authenticity could not be established by IANS.

The videos -- and there are several of them -- bear the date December 15, 2019. That is the day when there was a confrontation between the police and students and the police allegedly caned students inside the university library.

The new set of videos that emerged on Thursday showed alleged rioters hurling stones from inside the university campus. The time shown on the videos indicate these were recordings of that evening.

In one of the videos, people can be seen hurling stones from the central library gate, which has been in the news ever since the video war broke out.

Other videos that entered the public domain on Thursday showed a large crowd inside the central library. Many students were seeing running inside the library. Some were seen carrying chairs as well to block the entrance of the library.

Neither the university administration nor the police have commented on the authenticity of the latest video clips.

Earlier in the day, the Crime Branch recorded statements of 10 students of the JMIU in connection with videos of alleged police brutality inside the varsity campus on December 15.

Following the video war, the Delhi Police's special investigation team (SIT), led by DCP Rajesh Deo on Tuesday visited the JMIU campus.

The SIT spent about three hours at the campus and interacted with the staff and students, said in a statement.

Talking about the viral videos and the involvement of Jamia university in it, Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azim told IANS: "Allegations of involvement of the university are baseless. The police should investigate the matter. The university administration has nothing to do with these viral videos."

When asked about the students seen with stones in the video, Azim said the police should reveal the truth.