Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu affect paddy harvest, storage
Business Standard

CM Kejriwal lays foundation of flyover from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of a 6-lane flyover between Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, intended to decongest one of the national capital's most crowded corridors

Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi | flyover

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with teachers and parents of school students in Gujarat, in Vadodara
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 6-lane flyover between Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, intended to decongest one of the national capital's most crowded corridors.

"We will complete the work of this flyover ahead of schedule and with a saving of Rs 115 crore. With the construction of this flyover in east Delhi, vehicles will pass through here quickly and the local people of east Delhi will lead a more peaceful life.

"This flyover will pass over Ramprastha, Shrestha Vihar and Vivek Vihar red lights and will be completed within 15 months. Our aim is to eliminate traffic jams and pollution from the roads of Delhi and make the roads beautiful. 77 traffic hotspots have been identified across Delhi, different plans are being made to free these hotspots to make Delhi jam free," Kejriwal said after laying the foundation stone.

The sanctioned cost for this flyover was Rs 372 crore and by the time, we issued the tender, the work was awarded for Rs 257 crore, he said, noting they had saved Rs 115 crore on a single flyover.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has identified 77 such points in the city which face maximum congestion during office hours in the morning and evening, and is developing a separate programne for every single point which will require building a U-turn and others requiring a leaf structure.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was also present on the occasion, said: "Arvind Kejriwal's honest government is making this flyover for much lesser than the rates fixed by the Central government."

--IANS

avr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:33 IST

.