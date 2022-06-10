Punjab CM Mann seeks Canada's help for arresting fugitive gangsters

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab govt committed to stop 'brain drain,' says CM Bhagwant Mann
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from Canada for arresting the gangsters operating from its soil.
The Chief Minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence here.
The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming up of gangs and gangsters in both the countries.
Mann informed the High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing hard earned peace of state. He said these gangsters create law and order problem on one hand and derail the progress of the state on other hand.
Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as deterrent for others.
The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operation between Canada and Punjab, said it is the only way which can free both these lands from gangsters.
He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab Police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations, adding if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with Punjab Police then these gangs can be weeded out easily.
The Chief Minister asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie up between Punjab and Canada police so that gangsters can be put behind the bars.
He said this is need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing serious threat to life, economy and society in both Canada and Punjab.
Mann expressed hope that Canada and Punjab will script a new success story with this robust cooperation.
--IANS
vg/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU