JUST IN
MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi
NDMC releases policy to regularise cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi
Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister
Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot
Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Opposition's demand for his resignation
Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat Covid-19: Mandaviya
Holi: FSSAI asks states to deploy testing vans to check milk quality
Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21
Pre-fab houses in Joshimath ready for allocation to displaced families
Several ministers of G20 nations spoken of 'friendshoring': FM Sitharaman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors

Shinde on this occasion launched road repair works worth Rs 391 crore in the city and inaugurated an underground parking facility at Gamdevi Maidan among other projects

Topics
Maharashtra | Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed displeasure about the conditions in which doctors at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Civic Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa area here work. Speaking after a visit to the hospital, Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, said the doctors must be provided better working conditions and facilities. He also directed Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take strict action against erring officials.

Doctors at the hospital were working hard but they were not getting good facilities, Shinde noted. His government had vowed to make Mumbai pothole-free within two years and Thane, its twin city, can not be left behind, the chief minister said. Shinde on this occasion launched road repair works worth Rs 391 crore in the city and inaugurated an underground parking facility at Gamdevi Maidan among other projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 21:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU