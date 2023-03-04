CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed displeasure about the conditions in which doctors at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Civic Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa area here work. Speaking after a visit to the hospital, Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, said the doctors must be provided better working conditions and facilities. He also directed Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take strict action against erring officials.
Doctors at the hospital were working hard but they were not getting good facilities, Shinde noted. His government had vowed to make Mumbai pothole-free within two years and Thane, its twin city, can not be left behind, the chief minister said. Shinde on this occasion launched road repair works worth Rs 391 crore in the city and inaugurated an underground parking facility at Gamdevi Maidan among other projects.
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 21:56 IST
