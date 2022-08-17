Naya J&K: Amit Shah leads from front, martyrs honoured after 32 years

For 32-years martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to keep the Tiranga flying high in Jammu and Kashmir, were unsung heroes as the former rulers didn't spare any thought for them. However, in 'Naya J&K' sacrifices of martyrs are being remembered and their names are being written in the golden words.

As India celebrated its 76th Independence-Day, the J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced rechristening of 199 schools, colleges and roads on the names of eminent personalities and martyred heroes in uniform as a mark of respect and acknowledgement for their exceptional contributions towards the security and development of J&K.

Of 199 projects, 132 were renamed after the martyrs of J&K Police. The policemen and other security forces personnel during the past 32-years of Pakistan sponsored proxy war didn't succumb under the pressure of terrorists and separatists and foiled their nefarious designs by fighting till their last breath.

Till August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's so-called special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories-the politicians didn't acknowledge the bravery, courage, sacrifices and the spirit of the heroes, who laid down their lives to protect the nation.

set the trend

The trend to honour the fallen J&K police jawans and officers was set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who during all his visits to J&K, ensured that he reaches the homes of the martyred J&K policemen and assures their families that the entire nation stands with them.

Shah led from the front to inculcate the spirit of nationalism among the people and set an example by honoring the martyrs. His gesture boosted the morale of security forces personnel fighting terrorism in the Himalayan region.

In October 2021, Union Home Minister visited Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 -- a temporary provision in the Constitution of India. His visit commenced with meeting the family of J&K Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad, who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22, 2021, near his home in Nowgam on the Srinagar outskirts while he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque.

The Union Home Minister offered his condolences to the family of the police officer. He also gave documents of appointment to a government job to the police officer's widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds. Shah beginning his Kashmir visit by meeting the family of a martyred J&K police officer was a clear message to Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it that India's leadership stands with the martyrs and values their sacrifices.

Soon after Shah's Kashmir visit ended, the J&K Government in October 2021, announced that public infrastructure in the Union Territory will be renamed after prominent martyrs and eminent persons.

The Administrative Council headed by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the renaming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs as a mark of respect and acknowledgement of their exceptional contributions towards J&K. The process was initiated to identify the infrastructure to be rechristened. As on date the exercise stands completed and the places have been renamed after the martyrs.

Terrorism on its last legs

During the past three yaers security forces have broken the back of terrorists and their handlers sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) and the terrorism is on its last legs. Youths from once-hotbeds of terrorism, Tral, Shopianand Pulwama in South Kashmir hoisting Tiranga and raising slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during the Independence -Day functions was an ample proof of the fact that the jawans of security forces have almost pushed the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and Kashmir will be terrorism free soon.

Many innocent lives have been lost and it has to stop. The right time has come to end terrorism and its ecosystem. The generation-next of has given a befitting reply to the adversaries by rejecting the ideas of secessionism and separatists.

This change has come due to the supreme sacrifices rendered by the nationalist people and the security forces. Had they not remained steadfast in their resolve to hold the tricolor high the separatists would have called the shots and run a parallel government in J&K but the brave men and women of the Himalayan region held their ground by sacrificing their lives and kept the Pakistani stooges at bay.

Big question

The big question is why didn't the former rulers ever think about honouring the martyrs? The answer is a straightforward one: they lacked the political will to do so and wanted to remain good books of the separatists and Pakistan. Instead of talking about the real heroes and martyrs, who were laying down their lives to protect the country, former politicians glorified the July 13, 1931 so-called martyrs, who had died in clashes with the forces of Maharaja. By revisiting the history these leaders used to send a message to the Pakistani agents in Kashmir that they are with them and support their agenda of separatism and secession.

From 1990 to 2019, not a single road or building was renamed after any martyr of J&K Police or any other eminent personality. Had the former rulers tried to play a proactive role terrorism in J&K would not have thrived, neither the innocent lives would have been lost. They just wanted to cling on to power by raising hollow slogans. In Kashmir they projected themselves as the well wishers of Kashmiris and in New Delhi they claimed to be nationalists to core.

Dirty game ends

The dirty game which former rulers played for almost three decades has ended as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honored the real heroes and has given them the due respect which they deserved. People of Kashmir no longer live in illusions as they have understood that they were fed with fake slogans and deceit by their so-called leaders. In 'NayaJammu and Kashmir' nationalist people have been brought to the forefront while the anti-nationals have been cut to size.

By inscribing the names of martyrs on public infrastructure, the government has sent a clear message to one and all their sacrifices will be remembered and their contributions will be recollected by all the generations to come.

