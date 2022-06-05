Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over targeted killings in J-K

-
-
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed the Centre over recent killings in the Kashmir valley and called it the failure of the government's policy.
The senior Congress leader also alleged that people are fleeing the Kashmir valley to save their lives.
"People are leaving the Kashmir valley to save themselves; this is a failure of the government's policy. It's a delicate situation," Chowdhury told ANI.
Several targeted killings of innocent civilians in the Kashmir valley took place over the past two months and the victims include members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, civilians, and those working with the government departments.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also hit out at the Centre yesterday over the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and said the problem persists despite the strategy adopted by the government and the method to solve it "has been unsuccessful".
"Earlier Kashmiri Pandits were killed and now Hindus (migrants) are getting killed. Whatever strategy you (Centre) have adopted, the problem still exists even after that. The method used to solve the problem has been unsuccessful," he told ANI.
A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on Friday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.
