All 4 Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates will win Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader on Saturday expressed confidence that all four candidates of the ruling alliance in will win the Rajya Sabha polls and said they wanted the polls to be deferred so that there is no horse-trading.

Raut accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies against political rivals.

"We wanted to postpone the dates of RS elections so that no horse-trading is being done. BJP's intention is clear, they want to use money & central investigative agencies to destroy the environment. We are in power here, they shouldn't forget this," Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has four candidates in the and the ruling alliance will win all four seats.

"MVA has four candidates in the and it will win all seats. For those who are in doubt about the 6th seat, our Shiv Sena candidate will go to Rajya Sabha after winning with good votes," he added.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Mahrashtra and there is a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats.

The voting for Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10. There is also contest in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha during the binneial elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)