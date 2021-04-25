Congress sets up control room to coordinate Covid relief with state units

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi appoints AICC Secretaries in poll bound Assam, Kerala
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP president slams Congress leaders over arrest of Arnab Goswami
Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary
Crucial Cong meet begins at Sonia Gandhi's place, some of G23 also present
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the setting up of an AICC control room to coordinate with the party's state units about relief activities being carried out during during the second wave of the pandemic.
The party has set up control rooms in each state to provide assistance to people in need during the current COVID-19 crisis.
"The AICC control room shall coordinate with PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) control rooms on a daily basis and report back," the party said in a statement.
The Congress leaders who will coordinate at the AICC control room are Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU