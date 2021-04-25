Congress sets up control room to coordinate Covid relief with state units

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the setting up of an AICC control room to coordinate with the party's state units about relief activities being carried out during during the second wave of the pandemic.

The party has set up control rooms in each state to provide assistance to people in need during the current COVID-19 crisis.

"The AICC control room shall coordinate with PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) control rooms on a daily basis and report back," the party said in a statement.

The Congress leaders who will coordinate at the AICC control room are Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

