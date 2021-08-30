Construction of UP's first film city near Noida likely to start in Jan 2022

-
The construction of Noida Film City, a pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is likely to start in January 2022, state government officials said Monday.
The film city, to be developed on a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore, is proposed to come up in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.
"The preparations for the construction of the film city at YEIDA city are in full swing with the approval of the detailed project report (DPR) that was submitted to the state government recently by consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.
"The CBRE now has to get the bid document ready within three weeks, after which a global tender will be floated in which both domestic and foreign companies will be able to participate," Singh said in a statement.
The officer said the selection of the company to build the film city in three phases will be finalised by December 31 and there will be a 40-year agreement with the firm, adding the construction work is likely to start in January next year.
"However, it will not be a lease agreement and the company will be given a licence to build the Film City. Spread over an area of 1,000 acres, the sprawling Film City will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore," Singh said.
The film city will be built on PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases and in the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks and villas will be built, according to officials.
In December last year, Chief Minister Adityanath had announced his decision to build a "world-class film city" in the state. Subsequently, 1,000 acres of land was identified in Sector-21 of YEIDA for the purpose, the officials said.
