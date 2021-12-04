Continuous rain, high-speed winds in AP's Srikakulam ahead of cyclone Jawad

-
Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district is witnessing continuous rainfall and wind speeds over 50 kmph ahead of Cyclone Jawad landfall.
As per the Collector of Srikakulam, "Rainfall is being witnessed across the district since yesterday. These are not heavy pours but it is raining continuously. In some parts of the district, wind speeds are being reported at 50-55 kmph. There are currently 79 cyclone shelters operations since yesterday."
"National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and fire teams are on alert and have been deployed across the entire district," he added.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways has cancelled around 36 trains scheduled today to ensure the safety of passengers.
Around 38 trains scheduled to depart on December 5 and one of December 6 have also been cancelled as a precautionary measure.
"Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state government, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. Our personnel are on alert and in full preparedness," said AK Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager.
Also, 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, five teams of State Disaster Response Force, six Coast Guard teams and ten Marine Police teams have been deployed in Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.
The India Meteorological Department forecast today that the cyclone may weaken into a deep depression by the time it reaches the coast of Odisha's Puri district tomorrow.
"Jawad currently lays centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 340 km south of Gopalpur, 410 km south-southwest of Puri and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip," IMD added.
