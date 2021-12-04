MSRTC strike: Maharashtra mulls taking action under essential services act

-
ALSO READ
Deshmukh money laundering case: ED questions Maha minister Parab for 8 hrs
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
Maharashtra CM Thackeray discharged from hospital after spine surgery
ED summons Maharashtra minister Anil Parab again in money laundering case
4 killed as rains pound Maharashtra, thousands marooned in coastal areas
-
Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday said that the state government is seriously considering taking action under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, in view of the strike called by the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Parab said, "There are people who are preventing State Transportation employees from returning to work. This strike will not end until action is taken against them... State Government is seriously considering taking action under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act."
Lauding the efforts of the Maharashtra government, he said, "The government has given a very good salary increase to these employees. Some are spreading rumours that the pay hike is fraudulent. We have also issued a notification on the pay hike. When you receive your pay slip, you will know that we have not cheated."
"Some workers think that after 60 days of strike, the Chief Minister has to resign. This is not true. Many workers want to work but they are being stopped by miscreants. Some are threatening workers to go home. We are keeping an eye on all this," he said.
He further alleged, "A fake strike of State Transportation (ST) workers is going on. The state government tried to find a solution at every step."
Parab said, "The outcome of the reported merger will be reported to the Chief Minister within 12 weeks and a decision will be taken thereafter. I would like to reiterate to the employees who are adamant about the merger. We will take this decision after talking to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. As of now, there is no leader of this strike. Action will also be taken against those who provoke it."
Parab informed that further action will be taken based on the orders by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU