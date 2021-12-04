MSRTC strike: Maharashtra mulls taking action under essential services act

State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday said that the state government is seriously considering taking action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, in view of the called by the employees of the State Road Transport Corporation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Parab said, "There are people who are preventing State Transportation employees from returning to work. This will not end until action is taken against them... State Government is seriously considering taking action under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act."

Lauding the efforts of the Maharashtra government, he said, "The government has given a very good salary increase to these employees. Some are spreading rumours that the pay hike is fraudulent. We have also issued a notification on the pay hike. When you receive your pay slip, you will know that we have not cheated."

"Some workers think that after 60 days of strike, the Chief Minister has to resign. This is not true. Many workers want to work but they are being stopped by miscreants. Some are threatening workers to go home. We are keeping an eye on all this," he said.

He further alleged, "A fake of State Transportation (ST) workers is going on. The state government tried to find a solution at every step."

Parab said, "The outcome of the reported merger will be reported to the Chief Minister within 12 weeks and a decision will be taken thereafter. I would like to reiterate to the employees who are adamant about the merger. We will take this decision after talking to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. As of now, there is no leader of this strike. Action will also be taken against those who provoke it."

Parab informed that further action will be taken based on the orders by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)