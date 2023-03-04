JUST IN
K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment
CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors
MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi
NDMC releases policy to regularise cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi
Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister
Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot
Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Opposition's demand for his resignation
Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat Covid-19: Mandaviya
Holi: FSSAI asks states to deploy testing vans to check milk quality
Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Conversation with PM Modi left Bill Gates optimistic about India's progress

Gates' dispatch also talked about India's achievements such as PM Gatishakti Masterplan, G20 presidency, education, innovation, fighting diseases and push to Millets

Topics
Narendra Modi | Bill Gates in India | Bill Gates

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bill Gates
Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said that his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi left him "more optimistic than ever" about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate.

In his 'dispatch' notes, Gates said "I've been in India this week, learning about the innovative work going on there in health, climate change, and other crucial areas. At a time when the world has so many challenges, it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India."

Prime Minister Modi has met Gates on Friday in New Delhi.

In response to a tweet by Gates, where he shared his 'note' on his recent visit to India, the Prime Minister on Saturday tweeted, "Delighted to meet @BillGates and have extensive discussions on key issues. His humility and passion to create a better as well as more sustainable planet are clearly visible."

Terming his meeting with the Prime Minister the highlight of his visit, the Microsoft Co-founder said: "Prime Minister Modi and I have stayed in touch, especially about developing Covid-19 vaccines and investing in India's health systems. India has an amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world."

He dwelled on India's handling of the pandemic and said that "in addition to producing new life saving tools, India also excels at delivering them - its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines. They created an open-source platform called Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated. This platform is now being expanded to support India's universal immunisation programme. Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree."

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised India's stride in digital payments and said: "India was also able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking."

Gates' dispatch also talked about India's achievements such as PM Gatishakti Masterplan, G20 presidency, education, innovation, fighting diseases and push to Millets.

"My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate. The country is showing what's possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world," Gates concluded.

--IANS

kvm/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU