Covid-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services to be shut

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
-
The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
"There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period," it said.
Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.
The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.
The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.
The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.
The DDMA said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU