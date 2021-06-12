Coronavirus: 79 fatalities, 524 fresh infections in Uttar Pradesh

-
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 79 coronavirus deaths as 524 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 17,02,172, a health bulletin said.
So far, the virus has killed 21,735 people in the state.
On Saturday, 11 deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Bareilly, eight from Gorakhpur, six from Mathura, five from Jhansi, four from Farrukhabad, three each from Agra, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Etawah and Mirzapur.
Two deaths each were reported from Meerut, Shamli, Pilibhit, Gonda, Moradabad, Chandauli, one each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Jaunpur, Unnao, Aligarh, Etah, Sant Kabirnagar and Banda, the bulletin issued here said.
The maximum 34 cases surfaced in Lucknow, 22 in Meerut and 20 in Ghaziabad, it said.
In the past 24 hours, 1,757 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured people to 16,70,631.
The count of active cases in the state stands at 9,806, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, over 2.74 lakh samples were tested, it added.
