Coronavirus daily updates: Gujarat adds over 600 cases, most in a day so far

on Saturday reported its highest-ever number of cases - 615, as rising number of infections were reported from Surat and other cities across the state.

has been witnessing around 570 to 580 new cases of virus infection per day, since the last couple of days.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad accounted for over a third, at 211. However, the city which was reporting around 300 plus cases daily has seen the number come down to over 200.

But Ahmedabad's improvement has been negated by the rising cases elsewhere. Surat, which had recorded its highest number of cases, 182, on Friday, on Saturday breached it to record 184.

At the third number, Vadodara, which has a steady daily count of around 45 positive cases, saw 47 new cases added on Saturday. It was followed by Navsari with 21, Mehsana with 16, Bhavnagar with 14, Rajkot with 12, Anand and Kutch with 11 each, Gandhinagar with 9, Bharuch with 8, Jamnagar, Sabarkantha, Chhota Udepur and Surendranagar with seven each, Aravalli, Panchmahals and Valsad with five each, Kheda, Narmada, Amreli and Morbi with 3 each, Botad, Patan, Gir-Somnath and Dahod with 2 each and Banaskantha, Mahisagar, and Tapi one each. One patient was from outside the state.

However, one positive development for the last couple of days is that the number of deaths, which had been over 30 for almost entire June so far, have now reduced to under 20.

There were 18 deaths on Saturday - 12 in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and a patient each succumbing in Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Botad and Junagadh.

With this, the total number of corona death in Ahmedabad has reached 1,413, 148 have died in Surat, 49 in Vadodara, 28 in Gandhinagar, 15 each in Aravalli, Panchmahals and Patan, 13 each in Bhavnagar and Anand and 11 have died in Mehsana.

has one of the highest mortality rate for Corona in the country, at 5.81 per cent.

With the new cases, the total count of corona infected persons has jumped to 30,773. Ahmedabad has the highest - 20,269, followed by Surat with 4,242, Vadodara with 2,126, Gandhinagar with 625, Mehsana with 251, Rajkot with 240, Bhavnagar with 239, Bharuch with 195, Anand with 193, Aravalli with 192, Jamnagar with 187, Banaskantha with 169, Panchmahals with 168, Sabarkantha with 166, Patan with 164, Kheda with 139, Kutch with 138, Mahisagar with 135 and Surendranagar with 119 cases.

On Saturday, the health authorities carried out 5,969 RT-PCR tests, taking the total to 3,57,148. A total of 379 patients were discharged, taking the total to 22,417.

The state has 6,566 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,497 is stable, whereas 69 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are 2,35,954 people quarantined - 2,32,524 at home and 3,430 in government facilities.

--IANS

amc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)