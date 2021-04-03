UK variant found in Punjab a potential threat: CSIR-CCMB Director

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia has a vaccine for animals
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
The UK variant of coronavirus found in Punjab is a potential threat due to its efficiency in spreading, while the double mutant found in Maharashtra is a matter of concern, but not a cause to create panic, suggested CSIR-CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra.
Speaking with IANS, Mishra said the UK variant has contributed to the surge in cases in Punjab.
"Somebody had travelled from the UK to Punjab, possibly in a group, and then people from this group would have gone to several places in Punjab, which has contributed to the surge," said Mishra.
When asked why the UK variant has not been found majorly in cases in the neighbouring states of Himanchal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, Mishra said that may be those infected with the UK variant in Punjab have not travelled to places outside the state, or there has not been a super spreader event so far.
However, it is a matter of time and there is a possibility that cases may show up later, Mishra noted.
The double mutant found in Maharashtra in 15-20 per cent Covid samples sent for genome sequencing is a combination of two mutations -- E484Q and L452R -- the CSIR-CCMB Director said.
The L452R was found in patients in California, where experts believed that it led to higher spread of Covid-19 as it was a more infectious strain, while the E484Q has been found in Maharashtra.
Also, the E484Q shares similarities with the variants found in Brazil and South Africa and it has resistance to vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.
Mishra said the double mutant found in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern, but there should not be any panic now.
He added that 452R was found in California and it was considered to be more infectious, but we do not know what changes it has undergone so far. Also, the E484Q has not been studied well in India.
He clarified that, for example, if double mutant is found in 50 per cent of cases in some pockets, then what is the cause for the other 50 per cent cases in the same pockets?
"At this stage, we cannot link double mutant to the surge in cases in Maharashtra," said Mishra.
He added that both vaccines, AstraZeneca and Covaxin, are working well against the Punjab variant and the double mutant found in Maharashtra.
Mishra emphasised that people should continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour -- wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation -- to control the spread of the virus.
(Sumit Saxena can contacted at sumit.s@ians.in)
--IANS
ss/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU