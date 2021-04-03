Coronavirus: 14 deaths, 3,290 fresh infections in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 14 deaths as 3,290 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 6,25,923, according to a Health Department Bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 8,850 in the state, it said.

State capital Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases (1041) with six deaths, the bulletin said. Two deaths were reported from Shahjahanpur and one each from Varanasi, Agra, Ballia, Rae Bareli, Unnao and Bhadohi.

As many as 299 cases were reported from Allahabad, 226 from Varanasi and 171 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases has reached 16,496, of which 8,933 are in home isolation, 383 in private hospitals and the remaining are at government facilities.

So far, 6,00,577 people have recovered from the disease.

On Friday, 1.66 lakh tests were done, taking the total number since the virus outbreak to around 3.52 crore.

Prasad said 64,28,227 vaccine doses were given in the state till Friday.

Stressing that the vaccine can be taken from Monday to Saturday in the state, he said there is an urgent need to remain vigilant in view of a surge in infection cases.

