Coronavirus: No question of lockdown in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Ruling out the possibility of a lockdown in Karnataka to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa on Tuesday said he has convened an all party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action.
"There is no question of lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.
The CM clarified that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not recommended any lockdown.
"I am in the TAC. No one has recommended a lockdown," Yediyurappa said.
Besides former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, the members of Technical Advisory Committee members will attend the meeting on April 18.
Emphasising on public support to contain the spread of the pandemic, he said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has already been imposed.
"People have to cooperate by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing. There is no other way..
With folded hands I want to ask the people to cooperate," Yediyurappa said.
He also wished everyone peace and happiness on the occasion of Ugadi.
"May the difficulties in life go away from everyone's life. May this coronavirus pandemic too go away," Yediyurappa said in his Ugadi message.
