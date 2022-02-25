Coronavirus pandemic: 233 new cases in Chhattisgarh and one death

on Thursday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,50,323, while one death increased the toll to 14,023, an official said.

The state's positivity rate stands at 0.91 per cent, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,34,239 after 30 patients were discharged from hospitals and 430 others completed their home isolation during the day, due to which the state's active tally now stands at 2,061.

"Raipur recorded 53 cases, followed by Balodabazar 38, Jashpur 17, Durg 16, Bilaspur 15, Raigarh eight, Korba five and Janjgir-Champa three, among other districts. Three districts did not report any case during the day," the official said.

As 25,671 swab samples were examined during the day, the COVID-19 test count in the state went up to 1,70,27,981, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,323, new cases 233, death toll 14,023, recoveries 11,34,239, active cases 2,061, tests so far 1,70,27,981.

