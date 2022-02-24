Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai registers 119 fresh cases and one death

reported 119 new cases and one pandemic-related death on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The financial capital of the country reported fewer than 200 new infections for the fifth straight day this week. On Wednesday, had logged 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. The tally of infections rose to 10,56,079 and death toll reached 16,691. The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the last several days. As many as 20,846 COVID-19 tests, around 4,000 fewer than previous day, were carried out in the city, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 1,61,11,944. The case positivity rate (cases found per 100 samples) of is 0.57 per cent.

With 257 patients discharged or recovering at home, the number of recoveries rose to 10,35,426. The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent. The caseload doubling period is now 4,019 days. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between February 17 to 23 was 0.02 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 1,088 active COVID-19 patients. Around 82 per cent or 98 out of the 119 new patients were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 21 patients were hospitalized and 10 of them were put on oxygen support. Only 739 of the available 36,249 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

