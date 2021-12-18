Coronavirus pandemic: Mumbai records 295 cases and one death

-
ALSO READ
$2.5-billion buy of 56 C-295 military transport planes cleared
Tata, Airbus sign Rs 20,000-cr contract to manufacture military aircraft
India signs $2.5-bn contract for 56 Airbus C-295 military aircraft
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
DATA STORY: Active case tally hits six-month low; 295 new death reported
-
Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related fatality on Friday, a civic official said.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,66,508 and death toll reached 16,363.
Daily cases recorded in the city rose for the fifth straight day. On Thursday, Mumbai had logged 279 new cases and two deaths.
As many as 51,266 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai during the day, which raised the tally of tests to 1,30,86,030.
The city is left with 1,940 active COVID-19 cases as 227 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.
The total of recovered patients rose to 7,45,628. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.
Mumbai's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.03 per cent during December 10 to 16, and average doubling rate of cases is 2,468 days.
Presently Mumbai has 19 sealed buildings. Buildings are sealed when five or more cases are found on the premises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU