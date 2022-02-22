Coronavirus pandemic: Nagaland reports six fresh cases, tally at 35,363

on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, taking the tally in the state to 35,363, a health department official said.

The state's death toll stood at 753 for the sixth consecutive day as no patient succumbed to the disease during the period.

now has 230 active cases, while 32,904 people have recovered from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 93.04 per cent.

Altogether 1,476 patients have migrated to other states to date.

has tested more than 4.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)