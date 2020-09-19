JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NIA arrests nine Al Qaeda terrorists planning attacks in Delhi-NCR

Covid-19 Factoid: India accounts for most number of recoveries in the world
Business Standard

Coronavirus update: Case count in Pune rises by 4,093, death toll by 85

The coronavirus infection count in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 244,516 with the single-day spike of 4,093 cases

Topics
Coronavirus | Pune | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.

The coronavirus infection count in

Pune district of Maharashtra reached 2,44,516 with the single-day spike of 4,093 cases, a health official said.

These new cases were recorded on Friday.

The death toll in the district mounted to 5,536 as 85 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

"Of the 4,093 new cases, 1,893 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the count has climbed to 1,27,423 now," the official said.

Neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 fresh cases, where the tally has reached 68,493, the official said.

The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU