Indian Army deployed in flood-affected areas of West Bengal

The has been deployed in the flood-affected areas in including Asansol, Durgapur, Howrah, Hooghly districts, informed the Eastern Command on Friday.

The Eastern Command further informed that the has rescued at least 91 people since yesterday.

Some districts are experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. Several areas are inundated with rainwater reaching about six to eight feet.

Earlier on Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic and Gujarat region.

