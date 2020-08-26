JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt sets ball rolling on NDHM, comes out with draft policy on health data
Business Standard

Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case

A Delhi court sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law to four days police custody in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Topics
JNU students | Communal riots

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam (Source: facebook)

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to four days police custody in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Imam, arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday, was produced on Wednesday before the court through video conferencing.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed the custodial interrogation of Imam.

Delhi Police had sought his custody for five days.

The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Centre for Historical Studies was arrested in the case under the anti-terror law for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in connection to the riots in north east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU