Covid: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in public places in Dehradun

The district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Year's Eve andNew Year to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Any violation of the ban on these dates will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, said an order issued by DehradunDistrict Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava on Tuesday evening.
It is being done as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus infection, the order said.
The ban will have its effect in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh where a large number of tourists come to celebrate Christmas and New Year.
