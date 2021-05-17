Covid-19: Delhi left with 1 day Covaxin stock for people aged 45 and above

-
ALSO READ
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
No Covaxin for 18-44 age group from today in Delhi; limited stock for 45+
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
Covid-19: Over 123,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on May 13, says AAP MLA
-
Delhi has only one day of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin sock left for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, while Covishield stock will last for five days for the same group of beneficiaries, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena informed on Sunday.
Marlena also said that Covaxin has not been administered to the beneficiaries of age group 18-44 for five days and stock of Covishield reserved for the 18-44 age group is left for six days.
"Delhi is left with 2,91,780 COVID-19 vaccine doses in its balance stock reserved for the age group 18-44 years out of which 4,550 doses are of COVAXIN and 2,87,230 of Covishield," the AAP MLA said.
As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people above 45 years of age, frontline workers and healthcare workers, a total of 3,25,480 doses are left. Out of the balance stock, 76,350 doses of Covaxin and 2,49,130 doses of Covishield are left.
The AAP MLA further said that as many as 1,18,043 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 44,90,791.
"Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for beneficiaries of the age group 18-24 category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of COVISHIELD stock left," she added.
According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, the national capital witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The national capital registered 262 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.
The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU