Jharkhand reports 97 new coronavirus deaths, 4,169 fresh cases on May 10

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll
rose to 3,853 as the state reported 97 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, while 4,169 new cases pushed the tally to 2,86,343, a health department bulletin said on Monday.
The state currently has 58,806 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,23,684 patients have so far recovered from the disease, it said.
Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 43, followed by East Singhbhum (11), Dhanbad (6) Bokaro (5), four deaths each were recorded in Deoghar, Hazaribag, Koderma and Ramgarh.
Three deaths were reported from Giridih while two deaths were reported from Palamu.
Dumka, Godda, Gumla, Jamtara, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Sahebganj, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum reported one death each, as per the bulletin.
According to the bulletin, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 78.11 per cent as against the national average of 82.10 per cent.
The mortality rate in the state is higher at 1.34 per cent as against the national rate of 1.10 per cent.
Altogether, 73, 24,180 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 37,644 in the last 24 hours, it added.
"Seven days growth rate" were recorded in the state at 1.88 per cent as against the national growth rate of 1.36 per cent.
Likewise "Seven days doubling rate" was recorded at 37.24 days in Jharkhand as against the nation's 51.27 days.
