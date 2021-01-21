Covid-19: India records 15,223 new cases, death toll mounts to 1,52,869

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, accordingto the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Thetotal cases have increased to1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to1,52,869with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of96.75 percent.TheCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.44per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.There are1,92,308 active infections in the country which comprises1.81per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,93,47,782 samples have been tested up toJanuary 20 with 7,80,835 samples being tested on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)