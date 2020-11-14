Covid-19: Jharkhand reports 288 new cases, four fresh fatalities in 24 hrs

-
-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally
mounted to 1,05,781 as 288 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.
Four new fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 921, he said.
The fresh deaths were reported from Ranchi, Bokaro, Ramgarh and East Singhbhum.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by Bokaro (45), East Singhbhum (29) and Dhanbad (26), the official said.
The state now has 3,291 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,01,569 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.
Jharkhand has tested 22,269 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
