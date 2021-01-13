Covid-19 museum on cards in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves proposal for mineral reforms to boost production: Report
'The Office' leads Nielsen streaming chart ahead of departure from Netflix
Two cops injured, 12 people arrested during anti-govt protests in Jerusalem
Delhi Crime becomes India's 1st web series to win International Emmy Award
Party-goers in limbo as curfews take the buzz out of New Year eve
-
To commemorate the frontline
workers who died in the battle against the coronavirus and document how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors are planning to set up a museum in Kolkata.
The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks, gloves and sanitisers, besides several other materials that became essential in the fight against the virus, West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) office-bearer Dr Rajiv Pandey said on Wednesday.
A proposal has been sent to the state government and a final nod is awaited, Dr Pandey said.
"This pandemic has come after more than 100 years, even our grandparents have never seen something that we are witnessing," he told PTI.
"We have already lost around 90 doctors in our state to the pandemic. Like so many other things, this time and these people will be forgotten. Future generations should not be allowed to forget the sacrifices made. That's the reason we have planned this museum," he said.
The museum will also tell stories of the people who lost their lives in the fight against the virus, he said.
Even ambulances used to ferry patients will also be featured in the museum, Dr Pandey said.
The museum will also have a memorial for the doctors who have succumbed to the disease.
"We will document how this pandemic unfolded -- how vaccines were invented and the fight of the entire mankind against the pandemic. Also, how different countries tried to fight it out will be depicted," said Dr Arjun Dasgupta, who mooted the idea of the museum.
Pandey said a written request has been sent to the state government to provide a piece of land at a subsidised rate at a suitable location.
"We want the government to provide a piece of land, the rest we will arrange," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU