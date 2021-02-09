Covid-19: New cases fall below 10,000 for second time in February

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India'stally of cases to1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutiveday, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 9,110new infectionswerereported in a span of 24 hours,whilethe death toll increased to1,55,158with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.25 per cent,while theCOVID-19 casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are1,43,625 active cases of infections in the country whichcomprise1.32per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested up toFebruary 8 with6,87,138samples being tested on Monday.

