Covid-19 pandemic: 322 new cases and two deaths in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Karnataka: Will continue as CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
-
Karnataka on Wednesday logged 322 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213, the health department said.
The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654.
Of the new cases, 165 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 72 discharges and 1 death.
Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,574.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.62 per cent.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded one death.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 165, Mysuru 47, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Shivamogga 13, Dharwad and Udupi 10, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,56,617 positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,79,818 and Tumakuru 1,21,101.
Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban has 12,35,353, followed by Mysuru 1,77,117 and Tumakuru 1,19,839.
Cumulatively a total of 5,33,91,586 samples have been tested, of which 1,01,778 were examined on Wednesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU